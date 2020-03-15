77ºF

Man dies in Orange County shooting, deputies say

Investigation is ongoing

ORANGE COUNTY – A man is dead following a shooting in Orange County early Saturday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The 26-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound at Belco Drive and Pine Hills Road, deputies said.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

