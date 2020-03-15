President calls on Americans to stop hoarding groceries

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Donald Trump called on Americans to cease hoarding groceries and other supplies amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Trump said he spoke with leading grocery store executives and that the food supply chain remains healthy.

Speaking at the same White House new conference Sunday, Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to only buy the groceries they need for the week ahead.

Meanwhile, one of the nation’s most senior public health officials has called on Americans to act with more urgency to safeguard their health.