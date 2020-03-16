All Regal theaters to remain closed until further notice

ORLANDO, Fla. – As health officials continue to promote social distancing as a way to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Regal has announced that all of its theaters will be closed until further notice effective Tuesday.

“It’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests. We value your patronage and have no doubt we will be serving you again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters,” a message from the company read.

Regal has several Central Florida locations, including in Apopka, Winter Park Village, Oviedo, Orlando’s Waterford Lakes and Port Orange.

Officials with the theater company said they plan to provide updates on the status of their locations on REGmovies.com and through the Regal app.

Several film premieres have been postponed as theaters shut down across the country.

On Monday, President Donald Trump asked that all Americans avoid gatherings of 10 people or more in an effort to prevent more people from testing positive for COVID-19.

Recognizing the need, CNN reports that Universal Pictures has opted to make its films available for release on demand beginning this week.

