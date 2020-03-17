Apopka police cruiser shot in drive-by shooting, authorities say

APOPKA, Fla. – Gunfire from a drive-by shooting struck an Apopka Police Department cruiser Monday night but neither officer in the vehicle was injured, department officials said.

Two police officers were in the area of Marvin C. Zanders Avenue and Michael Gladden Boulevard at 11:43 p.m. when they heard gunshots, Sgt.. Kim Walsh, with the Apopka Police Department said in a news release.

The officers proceeded in the direction of the gunfire to West Michael Gladden Boulevard and Hawthorne Street and one round of gunfire hit the rear wheel of their patrol car, officials said.

Walsh said the officers took cover and requested backup. Several agencies from surrounding jurisdictions responded to assist and a preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles in the area were involved in an altercation. A person in one vehicle shot at a person in another vehicle as they drove away, according to Walsh.

Neither officer was injured and they did not fire back at the shooter, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.