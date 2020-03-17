Driver’s license renewals extended amid coronavirus pandemic

Published: March 17, 2020, 8:14 am Updated: March 17, 2020, 8:24 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida residents are getting an extension on expiring driver’s licenses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under an emergency order signed this week by Gov. Ron DeSantis, all licenses, including commercial driver licenses and ID cards, will be extended an extra 30 days past the expiration date.

The order affects licenses due to expire from March 16 to April 15.

Under the order, all late renewal fees for driver’s licenses have been waived.