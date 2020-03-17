Florida man who was peeing all over room attacks good Samaritan who tried to stop him, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A drunk Florida man thanked a good Samaritan who gave him a place to stay when he couldn’t get home by peeing all over his bedroom and then attacking him, according to the Melbourne Police Department.

The victim said he was at a party in downtown Melbourne on Saturday when he met Colin Geib, who he described as a friend of a friend.

Geib, 23, was drunk, didn’t have a way to get home and couldn’t provide his address so the victim took him back to his place so he could have “a safe place to be,” records show.

The victim allowed Geib to sleep in room and he went to sleep in another room for the night.

Sunday morning, the victim heard noises from the house and found Geib “peeing everywhere in the room,” according to the affidavit.

Police said the victim repeatedly asked Geib to leave but Geib wouldn’t and instead became upset and turned violent.

“He came at me with his dick out and attacked me,” the victim said, according to the affidavit,

Geib -- who is 6 feet tall and 170 pounds -- punched the man multiple times, attempted to choke him and pushed him into a wall before the victim was able to wrestle Geib out the front door and call police, records show.

When asked about the incident, Geib said, “You heard the whole story, there is nothing I need to tell you” and asked, “Why am I here,” according to authorities.

Police said they found blood at the front door, holes in the walls and a room saturated with urine.

Geib, of Melbourne, was arrested on charges of battery, indecent exposure and property damage.