Shooting victim found dead at Orange County apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal shooting is under investigation at an Orange County apartment complex.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. at Advenir at Polos East Apartments on Woodbury Road.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported the shooting and deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

No details about the shooter are known.

An investigation is ongoing.