Shooting victim found dead at Orange County apartment complex
Suspected shooter remains on the loose
ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal shooting is under investigation at an Orange County apartment complex.
The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. at Advenir at Polos East Apartments on Woodbury Road.
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported the shooting and deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound on the ground.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
No details about the shooter are known.
An investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.