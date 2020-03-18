Coronavirus pandemic forces Party City to close all stores

Party City announced Tuesday that it will be closing all of its stores through the end of the month due to the coronavirus.

“The well-being of our team members, customers and their families remains of utmost importance to us. In an effort to help contain the further spread of COVID-19 and align with the evolving guidance from federal and local health officials," Party City’s CEO Brad Weston said in a statement.

Party City has temporarily closed all of its 757 corporate retail stores.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and adjust accordingly to do what is best for the public health and safety and provide updates,” Weston said.

A note from our CEO, Brad Weston. Read the entire letter here: https://t.co/A6S4fKnuDJ — Party City (@PartyCity) March 17, 2020

You can find information and track updates by visiting PartyCity.com.