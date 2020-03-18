Coronavirus: Target offers vulnerable guests dedicated early shopping hours on Wednesdays

Consumers across the United States have been flocking to retail stores to stock up on essential products like food and cleaning supplies, but crowded stores make it hard for those vulnerable customers to shop amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Target announced in a press release it has reserved the first hour of shopping each Wednesday for elderly guests and those with underlying health concerns to shop without large crowds.

We’re so proud of our Target teams working to keep stores open for guests during this challenging time. Read about our latest efforts, including new reduced store hours to add time for cleaning & restocking, & dedicated shopping time for vulnerable guests: https://t.co/8sAyrJ9e56 — Target (@Target) March 17, 2020

The company also announced all of its retail locations will close daily at 9 p.m. to give staff members more time to clean and restock at the end of the day.

“Families are counting on Target for critical supplies during this challenging time, and we’ll continue to do all that we can to keep our stores open. For weeks, we’ve been responding to the impact of the coronavirus by taking care of our team, rigorously cleaning our stores and helping our guests find the food, medicine and other essentials they need for themselves and their families. As our team continues to adapt to the country’s fast-changing needs, we’re announcing plans to reduce our store hours and offer dedicated shopping hours for vulnerable guests. We’ll also maintain limits on select products and would ask guests to purchase only what they need so there’s enough supply to accommodate this increased demand.” Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target

Target is encouraging customers to plan their shopping trips around the new timeframes.

The retailer said guest-facing surfaces like check lanes and touchscreens would be cleaned at least every 30 minutes.

According to Target, each store is closing all cafes, Pizza Huts, snack bars, beverage bars, Starbucks seating areas and condiment stations in stores.

The retailer also said it is “waiving the company’s absenteeism policy and covering up to 14 days of quarantine and illness pay for team members with a confirmed case of COVID-19, as well as continuing to offer standing benefits like Paid Family Leave and free counseling services.”

