Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 441

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U.S. 441 around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

A 55-year-old Clermont man was heading northbound in a Ford van on U.S. 441, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said 38-year-old Steven Winters was heading southbound on U.S. 441.

Investigators said the driver of the van ran a stop sign as the van made a left turn to travel west onto U.S. 441.

Troopers said the front of the motorcycle hit the right side of the van.

Winters was rushed to the hospital and died at the hospital, according to investigators.

FHP said the crash is under investigation and charges are pending against the driver of the van.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.