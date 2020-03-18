President Trump wins Florida in latest round of primaries

ORLANDO, Fla. – President Donald Trump claimed victory Tuesday night in Florida’s presidential primary election.

Trump, running as the incumbent, was one of four candidates on the Florida ballot.

Voters also had the option to cast their vote for former Massachusetts Gov. William “Bill” Weld, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente or former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, who ended his campaign last month.

Trump needs 1,276 delegates to secure the Republican nomination. Before Tuesday’s primary in Florida, he had more than 1,100, compared to Weld’s one.

At this time, Trump appears to be a lock and will take on the Democratic party’s nominee -- likely former Vice President Joe Biden or Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders -- in the November general election.

Arizona and Illinois also held primaries Tuesday, according to Ballotpedia. According to the New York Times, Ohio, Georgia, Kentucky and Louisiana were scheduled to hold their presidential primary elections Tuesday but postponed them over growing fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Democratic candidate who lands the 1,991 delegates needed to secure the party’s nomination will secure a spot at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, scheduled for July 13-16.