Coronavirus: What public transportation, ride share companies are doing

With the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends considering multiple factors before traveling, especially in crowded settings like airports and public transportation.

However, if you do need to travel using public transportation, there are steps you can take to protect yourself on your trip. The CDC recommends washing your hands often and for at least 20 seconds, avoiding close contact with others and covering all coughs and sneezes. If you’re already sick, it’s best to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

Companies in Central Florida and around the U.S. are also taking extra measures to ensure traveler safety and maintain safe environments. Here’s what some are doing.

Amtrak says they are increasing the frequency of their cleaning services both on the trains and at the stations, as well as the number of cleaning supplies available, such as sanitizers and wipes. Employees also continue to be updated with the best hygiene practices.

Rideshare services like Uber and Lyft are continuing to take steps to keep both drivers and riders safe. Many drivers are being supplied with disinfectants or sanitizers to make sure their cars are kept clean. Lyft has suspended all shared rides in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. In addition, it’s up to the driver’s discretion if they want to assist in handling a rider’s luggage.

Delivery options are still available to Uber Eats customers, but drop-off preferences like leaving food at the door can be requested. Uber also notes that certain restaurants might be temporarily removed from the app for delivery if there has been an exposure to the virus. You can learn more about what action these services are taking to support and protect drivers and riders on their websites.

Many bus services are still offering their normal schedules and routes, but are taking additional cleaning measures. For example, Lynx is installing hand sanitizer on every bus. High contact areas are frequently cleaned throughout the day.

As of now, SunRail remains fully operational, however they have also upped their cleaning measures. Extra staff have been brought in to ensure daily cleaning and disinfecting of trains. Employees also have the means necessary to wipe down areas on platforms that are frequently touched, such as ticket vending machines. Signs sharing hygiene tips from the Florida Department of Health have also been placed in trains and at all stations.

Details on the coronavirus, including the full CDC recommendations of how to protect yourself during the pandemic, can be found here.

If you have questions about the coronavirus, call the Florida Department of Health’s toll-free help line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 866-779-6121.

