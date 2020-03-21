110 Osceola businesses report economic damage amid spread of coronavirus, county leaders say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – More than 100 Osceola County businesses have reported economic damage amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to county leaders.

The economic damage so far is nearly $15 million.

This information was received in an online survey.

County leaders are asking businesses to take the Emergency Business Damage Assessment Survey.

This will help officials learn about the impact the coronavirus is having on the business community.

