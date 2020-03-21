ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead at the Colonial Gardens Apartments, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a call around 9:30 a.m. Saturday about an injured man at the complex, located at 4919 W. Colonial Drive. When they arrived, they found the man dead at the scene.

Death investigation underway at Colonial Gardens Apartments in Orange County. (WKMG)

The man’s name has not been released and it’s unclear whether deputies are searching for anyone in connection with his death.

No other details were immediately available.

