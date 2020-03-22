Inmate brought gun into Orange County Jail intake area before holding 3 hostage, report shows

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The man who held an Orange County corrections officer, deputy and nurse at gunpoint Saturday was able to bring the weapon into the jail intake area, the Sheriff’s Office arrest report shows.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Eric Stanley, 25, of Holiday, was arrested Saturday evening along with another individual on drug charges after Stanley was accused of speeding along World Center Drive.

According to the arrest report, Stanley pulled his hand out of his flex cuffs and pointed a gun at the corrections officer telling him to get on the ground.

The report does not state how Stanley was able to get the gun into the facility.

Stanley found the nurse hiding under a triage desk when he forced the deputy to walk around the desk, according to the report.

At one point, the deputy tried to overpower Stanley and the deputy was hit in the face with the firearm. During the struggle, the nurse attempted to flee through the control room door, according to authorities, however, as the nurse ran toward the door Stanley fired several shots preventing the nurse from initially exiting.

Law enforcement officers outside the area fired shots through the glass door hitting Stanley in the shoulder, according to the report.

“He was shot by several officers and several deputies,” Mina said. “We were able to negotiate with him for an hour and a half through the PA system at the jail. He threw the gun away, and it was at that point our SWAT team moved in and secured him.”

When Stanley retreated behind the nurse’s desk, the nurse was able to run out of the open door, the report shows.

The deputy was able to convince Stanley to unload the gun and put the weapon on the ground, according to the report. At that point, teams of law enforcement officers from the Sheriff’s Office and Orlando Police Department entered the triage area and arrested Stanley.

Stanley is expected to recover. The deputy was treated for injuries to his face, according to the report.

Stanley is charged with three counts of armed kidnapping and aggravated assault with a firearm as well as aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Court records show Stanley has a criminal history in Pasco County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy and officer-involved shooting.