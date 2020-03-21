WATCH LIVE: Officials provide update after law enforcement officers swarm Orange County Jail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement officers swarmed the Orange County Jail Saturday evening.

Pictures and video from the scene showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies.

It’s unclear what prompted the massive response, but officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody.

There is NO active shooter at the jail. The situation has been resolved and there is one person in custody. There is no danger to the public or to anyone in the facility at this time. — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 22, 2020

Law enforcement vehicles were also spotted at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

NOW // We just saw an abulance, multiple @OrangeCoSheriff vehicles, & a jail van pull into ORMC following an indigent at the jail that brought a large police presence. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/iFO8WVEgPJ — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) March 21, 2020

NOW // A group of SRT officers from @OrangeCoSheriff just got to the hospital. Still waiting in confirmation of what happened at the jail. We are standing by @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/qSFayVEEqp — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) March 21, 2020

News 6 has crews at both scenes working to learn more.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.