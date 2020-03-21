78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

78ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Officials provide update after law enforcement officers swarm Orange County Jail

Suspect in custody, Orange County deputies say

Brianna Volz, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple law enforcement officers swarmed the Orange County Jail Saturday evening.

Pictures and video from the scene showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies.

It’s unclear what prompted the massive response, but officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that a suspect is in custody.

Law enforcement vehicles were also spotted at Orlando Regional Medical Center.

News 6 has crews at both scenes working to learn more.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: