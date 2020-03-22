76ºF

Motorcyclist dead after Orange County crash, officials say

Crash occurred at Narcoossee, Clapp Simms Duda roads

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Saturday in Orange County, officials said.

The crash occurred at Narcoossee and Clapp Simms Duda roads at about 7:55 p.m.

A U-Haul truck and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The northbound lanes of Narcooossee Road were blocked Saturday night, officials said.

