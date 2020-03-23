DO YOUR PART: Show News 6 how you’re making a difference during the coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – With all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no doubt we can all use a little more good news.

We know that it’s times like the one we’re living in right now that bring out the best in people, which is why News 6 wants to take some time each day to highlight some of the folks going out of their way to do good in their communities as part of our “Do Your Part” initiative. Of course, we need your help to do it.

[SUBMIT YOUR PICS: SHOW NEWS 6 HOW YOU’RE DOING YOUR PART]

Doing your part looks different for everyone: For some, it’s helping to flatten the curve by making the simple and selfless decision to stay home so you don’t put others at risk. For others, it’s something more elaborate, like using the resources you have access to to help make ones so desperately needed by healthcare workers during the outbreak. Or maybe doing your part means cleaning local playgrounds so kids who are home for an extended period of time have a safe place to get out and get some fresh air.

There are millions of ways to do your part and make a difference during the pandemic, and we want to highlight as many as we can. To help us do that, snap a picture of how you or someone you know is making a difference. Then go to ClickOrlando.com/DoYourPart to share it.

With your photo, feel free to share a little bit about the good deed being done, who’s doing it and what it means to you to know there are good things still happening in our world, despite such trying times.

After submitting your photo to us, watch News 6 and continue checking ClickOrlando.com for a chance to see it shared with the rest of Central Florida.

Remember: One small act can create a ripple, so let’s all do our part. It just might inspire those around us to do theirs.