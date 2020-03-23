Harbor Freight vows to donate entire supply of personal protective equipment to hospitals

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a severe shortage of medical supplies around the world.

Harbor Freight announced on Sunday the company is donating its entire supply of personal protective equipment to hospitals.

Items being donated are N95 masks, face shields and nitrile gloves.

“As we’ve been following the news over the last few days, we’ve heard about the severe shortage of protective gear for hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders as the impact of COVID-19 is being felt across the country,” Harbor Freight Owner and Founder Eric Smidt said in a letter on Facebook to customers. “America depends on these heroes every day and in the days haead we will depend on them even more. At Harbor Freight, we want them to know that they can depend on us too.”

Hospitals that have 24 hour emergency rooms can receive these donated items by having a hospital official visit https://hf.tools/ppe-request to provide detailed information to determine the donation.

Customers can also email hospitalhelp@harborfreight.com to identify a hospital that might be in need and the company’s team can follow up.

Once the donation need has been granted, Harbor Freight will email the hospital a voucher to pick up the supplies from a local store.

“Although we don’t have enough of these supplies to fill everyone’s needs, we’re going to donate everything we’ve got,” Smidt concluded the letter.

