Orange County educators surprise their ‘wolf pups’ with special caravan

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Unsure when the next time Timber Lakes Elementary School “wolf pups” would see their teachers and principals in person as all Florida schools will be conducting online-only learning for at least the next several weeks, school staff planned a surprise Sunday to show them how much they are missed.

Teachers and Principal Jared Scott and Assistant Principal Patricia Davis drove through Avalon Lakes, Timber Springs and Spring Isle neighborhoods Sunday to honk and wave to their student, all while following social distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The caravan of educators was a fun surprise during a stressful time.

All Orange County students have one extended week of spring break and will begin virtual learning March 30 after the Florida Department of Education recommended all classes be taken online.