Orlando church offering kids free hot breakfast and lunch

ORLANDO, Fla. – J.U.M.P. Ministries Global Church is offering free breakfast and lunch every Monday to Friday for kids in the Orlando area.

"I am really grateful," 16-year-old Tahila Segui said, as she picked up free her free breakfast. "My little cousin was telling me that she was hungry, and I was trying to find something. And then I remembered that my church was serving. So I was just really happy to come over and see smiling faces give us something nice to eat, and she was happy, and he's happy. So, I'm happy."

Segui's 10-year-old cousin, Dion, feels the same.

"Honestly, I'm just grateful to have this good and warm hot food."

The church is joining forces with Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac and Project Life, another non-profit.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Isaac said kids 18 and under can come up and get hot food grab-n-go style.

"Here in the city of Orlando, there is a great risk for kids who are not able to get the food that they would usually get at school," Isaac said. "And there is a great concern for those kids going hungry at this time, and we don't want that to happen. We don't want that to happen in our city of Orlando.

Admin at Project Life Stacey Mohan said thanks to donations from the church community, it is making this difficult time a little easier.

"Even during a crisis, everybody comes together and makes sure that at least the children are fed, and at least the children are taken care of," Mohen said. "People are thinking about each other during this time and that it's not sending us to a place of selfishness."

And the generosity doesn’t stop there. The church is also sending people out to deliver hot meals to children of employees who may not be currently working at this time.

On Monday, they made a stop at the Colonial Gardens Apartments.

"For somebody like this to be looking out, even for me and my family and my kids in this situation, is very amazing," Josh Hesson said, one of the property managers.

He lives on-site with his wife and fellow property manager, Rebecca Hesson, and his kids. The help from the church is personal.

“I can’t say thank you enough.”