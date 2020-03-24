Coronavirus: Walgreens hiring 9,500, giving current employees bonuses

Published: March 24, 2020, 9:26 am Updated: March 24, 2020, 9:34 am

Another retailer has announced it's hiring.

Walgreens says it is looking to hire more than 9,500 full-time, part-time and temporary workers.

The boost in hiring comes in response to the coronavirus and increased demand for supplies.

The pharmacy chain says the positions include customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads.

[RELATED: Companies look to add more workers amid spread of coronavirus]

Walgreens says it plans to fill part of its wanted workforce by hiring furloughed workers from hotel chains.

Current workers will also get bonuses.

It announced full-time employees will receive $300, while part-time hourly employees will receive $150.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.