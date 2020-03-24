Great American Takeout encourages diners to support restaurants during COVID-19 outbreak

ORLANDO, Fla. – A coalition of restaurants has launched a new campaign aimed at helping businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Great American Takeout takes place Tuesday.

Restaurant chains like Panera Bread, Jason’s Deli and Noodles & Company are taking part in the effort to get Americans to order takeout or delivery.

The initiative comes as both local and chain restaurants are struggling to keep employees.

Experts predict up to 7 million people in the restaurant industry could lose their jobs over the next three months.