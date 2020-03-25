Duffy’s Sports Grill closes all restaurants to slow spread of COVID-19

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Florida-based, family-owned Duffy’s Sports Grill, will close all of its restaurants.

“Here at Duffy’s we are a family, and as a family, we have been faced with tough choices in unprecedented times. After discussion with our team players, leaders and customers, we have made the difficult decision to suspend all operations of Duffy’s restaurants as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety for all our staff, customers, partners and the public,” Joe Webb, President of Duffy’s said.

The last takeout and delivery service will conclude Wednesday at 8 p.m. according to a news release.

“We stand by our commitment to providing only the highest-quality service and safety at Duffy’s and acknowledge our responsibility to uphold those core values at all times. We ask for the support of our communities through our shared vision during this temporary state, and eagerly await to serve our neighborhoods as soon as regulations have been lifted. Thank you to each team player and fan who has been with us every step of the way… we will get through this together,” Webb added.

The company said it has furloughed its restaurant staff while extending health benefits through April 30.

Duffy’s is also offering its staff the opportunity to take home food supplies for their families from restaurant inventories at the end of the night Wednesday.

All remaining food will be donated to local hospital commissaries.

“Duffy’s Sports Grill will overcome these challenging conditions with solidarity as we continue to support the community that we call family. We look forward to providing the safe and welcoming environment you call Duffy’s and to serve you again very soon,” Geri Emmett, Chairwoman of Duffy’s Foundation said.

