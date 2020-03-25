80ºF

Local News

Orange County School District cancels all proms amid spread of coronavirus

No decision has been made on graduation

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Orange County Schools announced all proms have been canceled.
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Schools announced all proms this year have been canceled amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The district is following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health about social gatherings.

Grad Bash events have also been canceled.

Refunds will be issued to anyone who bought tickets to prom or Grad Bash.

A decision on graduation ceremonies has not been made yet.

This decision will be made in the next several weeks, according to school officials.

