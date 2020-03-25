Orange County School District cancels all proms amid spread of coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Schools announced all proms this year have been canceled amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The district is following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health about social gatherings.

Grad Bash events have also been canceled.

OCPS families, we have disappointing news to share. Following the recommendations of the CDC and the Florida Department of Health about social gatherings, along with cancellations by some venues, the district made the difficult decision to cancel all proms & Grad Bash events. /1 — OCPS News (@OCPSnews) March 25, 2020

Refunds will be issued to anyone who bought tickets to prom or Grad Bash.

A decision on graduation ceremonies has not been made yet.

This decision will be made in the next several weeks, according to school officials.

