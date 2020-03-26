Do Your Part: Florist gives away free flowers ahead of COVID-19 closure

ORLANDO, Fla. – The owner of Bay Hill Florist found a way to do her part and give back to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

She placed several flowers outside her Sand Lake Road shop Wednesday, with a sign offering passersby the free blooms.

The owner told News 6 said she wanted to do something nice since she had inventory and will be forced to close Thursday due to Orange County’s stay-at-home order.

