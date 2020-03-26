New website shows which Flagler County businesses are open

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Open signs decorate the Guys & Girls Hair Salon that Kathy Hull has owned for years. It sits in a shopping center along a busy North State Street in Bunnell, but Hull said it's been very slow.

“Business has dropped down 75%. It’s hard. Usually you’re doing sometimes 15 to 20 haircuts a day,” Hull said.

The coronavirus has greatly affected her business and temporarily closed up shop for others. It’s a situation that Hull said she refuses to accept.

"I still have to pay the bills. I've got to pay the bills here. I've got to pay the bills all by myself at home," she said.

Hull recently turned to Flagleropen4.biz for help. Flagler County’s Economic Development Office launched the interactive site for local business owners to inform residents that they’re open for customers.

“I think it was wonderful. I’m hoping it’ll work,” Hull said. “We’re doing our best. We’re keeping the shop clean. We’re squirting down chairs after every client.”

Hull also said that she’s accommodating senior citizens with early and late appointments and she’s not the only store using the site to spark business and making special accommodations.

Scooter King Motorsports posted that it’ll have private showings for customers if need be.

“It’s nice to get the word out, that we’re still open, we’re still here and we’re taking extra precautions so people don’t get sick,” owner Jordan Marks said.

Marks said employees are wiping down every bike, ATV and scooter that enters the shop. They're also equipped with hand sanitizer and a big can of cleaning wipes for customers.

“Hopefully, we can still survive out here and once it blows over, we can learn from it, be better prepared next time and use it as a learning experience,” Marks said.

Hull said she is also staying positive.

“I’m staying open until everybody stops coming in,” she said.

