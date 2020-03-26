Second woman arrested in man’s slaying at Orange County apartment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested another person investigators say was involved in the death of a 71-year-old man who was found dead Saturday in an Orange County apartment.

Nadia Wright-Robinson, 43, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for first-degree murder. Chiquita Howard, 30, was previously arrested on the same charge over the weekend.

According to Howard’s arrest report, deputies received a call around 9:30 a.m. Saturday about an injured man at the complex, located at 4919 W. Colonial Drive. They found the victim, Mahadeo Singh, 71, wrapped in bloody plastic bags, according to a report.

During a preliminary investigation, authorities found multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso, the report said.

Howard confessed to beating the victim in a 911 call, according to the report.

No details about Wright-Robinson’s involvement was immediately available.