76ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

76ºF

Local News

Second woman arrested in man’s slaying at Orange County apartment

2 charged with first-degree murder

Tags: Orange County, crime, homicide
Nadia Wright-Robinson, left, and Chiquita Howard, right.
Nadia Wright-Robinson, left, and Chiquita Howard, right. (WKMG 2020)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested another person investigators say was involved in the death of a 71-year-old man who was found dead Saturday in an Orange County apartment.

Nadia Wright-Robinson, 43, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for first-degree murder. Chiquita Howard, 30, was previously arrested on the same charge over the weekend.

According to Howard’s arrest report, deputies received a call around 9:30 a.m. Saturday about an injured man at the complex, located at 4919 W. Colonial Drive. They found the victim, Mahadeo Singh, 71, wrapped in bloody plastic bags, according to a report.

During a preliminary investigation, authorities found multiple stab wounds to his neck and torso, the report said.

Howard confessed to beating the victim in a 911 call, according to the report.

No details about Wright-Robinson’s involvement was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.