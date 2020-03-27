FHP responds to fatal crash on Florida Turnpike in Leesburg

LAKE COUNTY,Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike in Leesburg.

Troopers said the crash happened around mile marker 294.

Investigators said northbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 285.

Fatal crash: Florida Turnpike @ mm 294. Northbound traffic being diverted off at exit 285. Southbound lanes are open. pic.twitter.com/6MnVFdt0Dl — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) March 27, 2020

The southbound lanes are open, according to investigators.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.