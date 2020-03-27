90ºF

FHP responds to fatal crash on Florida Turnpike in Leesburg

Traffic is being diverted to Exit 285

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Lake County
LAKE COUNTY,Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike in Leesburg.

Troopers said the crash happened around mile marker 294.

Investigators said northbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 285.

The southbound lanes are open, according to investigators.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

