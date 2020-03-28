School buses to assist with meal delivery in Volusia County
Buses to make stops week of March 30 through April 3
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Though classes are no longer in session, the Volusia County school district is putting buses to use during the coronavirus pandemic.
Volusia County Schools Student Transportation Services will assist district staff with food delivery for families who rely on daily school meals.
The buses will report to specific locations across the county and be available for a ‘shuttle run’ if a location were to run out of meals, according to a post made by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.
Parents can report to the locations with their children to pick up the free meals. Students must be present.
Below is a list of bus stop locations and distribution windows:
Daytona Area
9:50am - 10:05am
John Dickerson Center | 9:50 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 308 ML King Blvd Daytona Beach
Bowling Alley | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 108 Hibiscus Dr Daytona Beach
Recreational Center | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 176 Division Ave Ormond Beach
Lenox Playground | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 825 Grandview Av S OB
Derby Plaza | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 1288 8th St Daytona Beach
Behind Volusia Mall | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 165 Bill France Blvd, Daytona Beach
Old Sams Club Location | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 1175 Beville RD, Daytona Beach
Port Orange Area
Old Food Lion Plaza | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 3826 Clyde Morris Blvd
Dollar General, back parking lot | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 5420 S. Ridgewood Ave
Spruce Creek Road | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. 6040 Central Park Blvd
Edgewater & New Smyrna Beach Area
Winn-Dixie Plaza | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 1838 S. Ridgewood Ave, Edgewater
Winn-Dixie Parking Lot | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 1835 Hwy 44, New Smyrna Beach
Orange City & DeBary Area
Integra Landings | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 1112 Integra Landings Drive, Orange City
Community Park | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 137 S Charles Richard Beall Blvd, DeBary
Deltona Area
Dewey O Booster Park | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 1200 Saxon Blvd.
Dwight Hawkings Park | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 3050 Riverhead Dr.
Winn-Dixie | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 2880 Howland Blvd.
Deltona Skate Park | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 301 Courtland Blvd.
Save-A-Lot | 9:50 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at 1382 Howland Blvd.
Vann Park | 9:50 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at 666 Elgrove Dr.
DeLand & Pierson Area
922 Hunters Creek Deland (Hunters Creek Apartments)
9:50am - 10:00am
1610 Beresford Rd Deland (Beresford & Fatio)
9:50am - 10:00am
600 Harrison Place Deland (Enclave Apartments)
9:55am - 10:05am
3070 Whisper Blvd Deland (Whispering Woods)
9:55am - 10:05am
399 Circle Dr Deland (SR 11 & Circle)
10:05am - 10:15am
1914 Flamingo RD Deland (Sixth & Flamingo)
10:05am - 10:15am
100 New Hope Ave Seville (New Hope)
10:05am - 10:15am
