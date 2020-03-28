School buses to assist with meal delivery in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Though classes are no longer in session, the Volusia County school district is putting buses to use during the coronavirus pandemic.

Volusia County Schools Student Transportation Services will assist district staff with food delivery for families who rely on daily school meals.

The buses will report to specific locations across the county and be available for a ‘shuttle run’ if a location were to run out of meals, according to a post made by Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Parents can report to the locations with their children to pick up the free meals. Students must be present.

Below is a list of bus stop locations and distribution windows:

Daytona Area

John Dickerson Center | 9:50 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 308 ML King Blvd Daytona Beach

Bowling Alley | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 108 Hibiscus Dr Daytona Beach

Recreational Center | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 176 Division Ave Ormond Beach

Lenox Playground | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 825 Grandview Av S OB

Derby Plaza | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 1288 8th St Daytona Beach

Behind Volusia Mall | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 165 Bill France Blvd, Daytona Beach

Old Sams Club Location | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 1175 Beville RD, Daytona Beach

Port Orange Area

Old Food Lion Plaza | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 3826 Clyde Morris Blvd

Dollar General, back parking lot | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 5420 S. Ridgewood Ave

Spruce Creek Road | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. 6040 Central Park Blvd

Edgewater & New Smyrna Beach Area

Winn-Dixie Plaza | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 1838 S. Ridgewood Ave, Edgewater

Winn-Dixie Parking Lot | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 1835 Hwy 44, New Smyrna Beach

Orange City & DeBary Area

Integra Landings | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 1112 Integra Landings Drive, Orange City

Community Park | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 137 S Charles Richard Beall Blvd, DeBary

Deltona Area

Dewey O Booster Park | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 1200 Saxon Blvd.

Dwight Hawkings Park | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 3050 Riverhead Dr.

Winn-Dixie | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 2880 Howland Blvd.

Deltona Skate Park | 9:55 a.m. - 10:05 a.m. at 301 Courtland Blvd.

Save-A-Lot | 9:50 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at 1382 Howland Blvd.

Vann Park | 9:50 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at 666 Elgrove Dr.

DeLand & Pierson Area

