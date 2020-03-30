Carnival cruise line extends suspension amid coronavirus outbreak

ORLANDO, Fla. – As the coronavirus outbreak continues to be a global health concern, Carnival announced Monday it is pausing operations through May 11.

The cruise line said customers impacted by the extension will receive an email from Carnival or their travel advisor. The email will contain instructions to claim cancellation offers or refunds.

Carnival officials note its call centers are experiencing a high volume of calls. Company officials are asking customers to please be patient if they are calling with questions or to use the resources emailed to them regarding their upcoming trip.

Carnival says sailings have not been impacted for those who have planned trips after May 11.

