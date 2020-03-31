Carjacking suspects also charged with violation of quarantine

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Two carjacking suspects have been charged with violation of quarantine, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday detectives from the Tourism Policing Unit were conducting an investigation on Jordan Bailey.

Detectives said they saw Bailey in the area of the 2600 block of Liberty Boulevard in Kissimmee.

Investigators said Bailey and Axcel Yariel-Ortiz left the area in a red Nissan Altima.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Nissan was reported stolen out of Polk County.

The Altima crashed in the area of North Orange Blossom Trail and Town Center Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey left the stolen Altima, he left Yariel-Ortiz behind, according to the detectives.

Bailey is accused of taking a vehicle from someone who stopped to help with the accident, according to investigators.

The Sheriff’s Office said Yariel-Ortiz was caught quickly and the Aviation Unit followed Bailey.

Detectives said Bailey was arrested after the vehicle he was driving southbound on the turnpike.

Bailey is facing the following charges:

Armed carjacking

Grand theft auto

Violation of quarantine

Driving with a suspended license

Resisting arrest

Yariel-Ortiz is facing charges of:

Grand theft auto

Violation of quarantine

Resisting arrest

The suspects were transported to the Osceola County jail with zero bond, according to the Sheriff’s Office.