Coronavirus: Dolly Parton to read kids books in new video series

During these trying times, we might need a soothing voice to help us get to sleep.

Kind of like this:

“Hello, I’m Dolly Parton, the book lady from the Imagination Library. I want you to join me April 2, when I start ’Goodnigt with Dolly.’ I’m going to be reading some stories from the Imagination Library.”

That’s right, country music icon Dolly Parton is reading bedtime stories to us in a new YouTube series.

The read-aloud program is set to run 10 weeks and will feature stories like "The Little Engine That Could, “Llama Llama Red Pajama” and Parton’s own “Coat of Many Colors.”

The “Jolene” singer has always had a passion for reading. In 1995, she created the gift-giving program, “Imagination Library,” which mails out free books to children around the world.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.