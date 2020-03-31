Orange County hospitals haven’t reached full capacity, planning for worst-case scenarios

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hospitals in Orange County haven’t yet reached full capacity, but many are trying to plan for the worst-case scenario in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, Orange County led Central Florida with the most confirmed coronavirus cases. The Florida Health Department data revealed 363 people tested positive for the virus within Orange County, another 56 have been hospitalized due to complications with the illness. Four people have died.

Dr. Christian Zuver knows firsthand what its like to work on the front lines during this nationwide pandemic. Zuver is the medical director for Orange County’s Emergency Management System, but is also working as an emergency physician at a few area hospitals.

“We are preparing to fight this invisible opponent,” said Zuver. “My experience has been that we’re not overwhelmed, but we’re busy.”

He told News 6 doctors are more aware of the risks.

Zuver said hospitals have requested more medical supplies, but right now he understands that cities seeing more COVID-19 cases have more of a need for the supplies.

“We’re not out of things, but we know that we’ll need to resupply if the patient load increases and it continues,” said Zuver. “We have needs and we are working with our partners from the state to get those filled.”

When asked about the morale inside hospitals when it comes to the healthcare workers, Zuver said they’re relying on each other.

“I think we’re kind of rallying around each other and supporting one another," he said. “I think we have a very strong and supportive healthcare community here.”

