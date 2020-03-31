Orange County to close COVID-19 rental assistance hotline and online application

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County officials announced the coronavirus rental assistance hotline and online application will close at 5 p.m. on April 1.

The reason to close is due to the overwhelming response from residents, according to Orange County officials.

More than 20,000 applications were submitted.

Officials said the launch of the program was meant to function as a stopgap measure to help Orange County residents until federal and state funding was available.

Each application will be processed.

The program was started on March 20.

Officials said this was a one-time benefit for one month’s rent assistance for residents in Orange County with specific qualifications.

The program has a $1.8 million budget and was initially set up to help 1,500 families, according to county officials.

“We ask for residents’ patience as we process their applications and appointments,” Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings said in a press release. “We have increased our staff and our facilities to accommodate the demand. We will bring the program’s additional funding needs to our Orange County Board of County Commissioners at an upcoming Board meeting.”

