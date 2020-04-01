Can coronavirus be spread through mosquitoes?

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s hot, humid climate means the state tends to be a breeding ground for insects such as mosquitoes and given the current pandemic, many are wondering if those pests can transmit the new coronavirus.

The World Health Organization addressed this concern in a recent Facebook post. The short answer is no, you can’t come down with COVID-19 from a mosquito bite.

“To date, there has been no evidence to suggest that the new coronavirus could be spread by mosquitoes. The new coronavirus is a respiratory virus which spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose,” WHO officials wrote on social media.

FACT: The new coronavirus cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites Posted by World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Mosquitoes can spread other diseases including zika, malaria and yellow fever so WHO still suggests taking steps to prevent bites. Wearing light-colored, long-sleeved clothing as well as insect repellent can keep you safe outside and you should also be sure to remove any stagnant water so mosquitoes aren’t tempted to breed there.

Washing your hands and not touching your face are two ways to reduce your chance of contracting the respiratory illness that’s responsible for 163,539 infections across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who are sick should stay home and away from others.

