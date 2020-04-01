Culinary arts students help prepare meals for senior citizens in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – With the Florida governor’s orders for those 65 and older to stay indoors amid the coronavirus outbreak, senior citizens are safely indoors but may depend on assistance to get food.

That’s where culinary arts students at Florida Technical College are working to fill the gap.

Since Monday, a dozen students put their chef’s uniform back on, moving to the frontlines in the fight to keep everyone fed. They have been working in the kitchen at the Osceola Council on Aging to bag meals for the Meals on Wheels program. So far, they have bagged more than 300 meals.

As volunteering rates decline with the program, the soon-to-be chefs assisted the program in providing the highly-demanded meals for people turning to Meals on Wheels for assistance during this period of social distancing.