Florida man downloaded child porn as a ‘boredom killer,’ deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man who was caught downloading thousands of images that contained either child pornography or child erotica said he viewed the graphic content as a “boredom killer” even though he knew it was wrong, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they began investigating in April 2019 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to an address in Merritt Island.

More tips related to the same user came again in April then in June of that year, which led to a warrant being drafted and executed for a Microsoft OneDrive, which was found to contain 7,548 images, 119 of which were child pornography while the rest were child erotica, records show.

A search warrant was executed for the Merritt Island residence associated with the account on Nov. 20, 2019.

Shane Williams said he lived at the home with a relative but at first denied accessing any kind of child pornography or having a OneDrive account, according to the warrant.

After his relative’s children left the home, he said, “I know why you’re here” and said that his criminal activity began one night when he hit the wrong button while looking at pornography and “it was a downward spiral from there,” deputies said.

Williams told deputies that he downloaded the images as a “boredom killer” and not for sexual gratification, records show. He knew the children in the photos were victims and he said he hated himself for looking at the abuse, according to the warrant.

Deputies said an additional search was conducted on Williams’ electronic devices and 524 more child pornography images, some showing victims as young as about 1 year old, were found.

Williams was arrested Tuesday on possession of child pornography charges.