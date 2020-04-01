Orange County COVID-19 testing site changes test criteria including age limit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Dozens of vehicles lined up outside the Orange County Convention Center on Wednesday as the state eased restrictions at its regional coronavirus testing site.

At the location, which opened March 25, testing was previously reserved for first responders, medical workers and anyone 65 or over who showed symptoms of COVID-19.

Now, people of all ages can receive a test if the person has a temperature of 99.6 or higher and respiratory symptoms. A person can also be tested if they have an underlying health condition.

"That pre-existing condition could be diabetes, it could be asthma, it could be cancer," Public Information Officer Lauren Luna said.

Workers on-site will screen people prior to administering tests, but proof of pre-existing conditions is not needed.

"This test is here to help people, so if you fall into that category we welcome you to be tested. Please keep in mind, you're not the only one who's worried," Luna said.

The new guidelines come after the location received an additional 1,000 coronavirus testing kits, according to Luna.

An appointment is not needed, but tests are limited to 250 per day.

"We're hoping to get more people in here quicker to expedite that process so they can get in, get tested and get back home to resting," Luna said.

Testing is scheduled to continue at the location until at least Tuesday and is open to any resident as long as the person meets the criteria.

“It’s not just Florida residents that are welcome to be tested. If you fit that criteria, we will test you,” Luna said.

