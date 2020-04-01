63ºF

Local News

Troopers investigate fatal Merritt Island crash

Single-vehicle crash found by KSC personnel

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Brevard County, Merritt Island, traffic, Crash
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead, according to a news release.

Troopers responded to Courtenay Parkway and Bio Lab Road in Merritt Island around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday after Kennedy Space Center personnel located an overturned vehicle, investigators said.

The driver was found dead on scene, according to a news release.

The identity of the deceased and the cause of the crash has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.

