Fatal crash closes Narcoossee Road in St. Cloud
Several vehicles involved, including semi
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of a major roadway in Osceola County.
Officials said at least one person died in the crash, which happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on Narcoossee Road near Redd Lane.
According to the FHP, the crash involved a U.S. postal semitrailer, a street sweeper and a tow truck.
All northbound lanes of Narcoossee Road have been shut down in the area.
No other details have been released.
