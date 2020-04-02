Fatal crash closes Narcoossee Road in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted the closure of a major roadway in Osceola County.

Officials said at least one person died in the crash, which happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on Narcoossee Road near Redd Lane.

According to the FHP, the crash involved a U.S. postal semitrailer, a street sweeper and a tow truck.

All northbound lanes of Narcoossee Road have been shut down in the area.

No other details have been released.

