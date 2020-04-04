843 new coronavirus cases in Florida, raising total number to 11,111

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida public health officials reported 843 new cases of coronavirus in the state Saturday morning.

The Florida Department of Health reports there are 11,111 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The death toll rose to 191.

Since March 29, Florida has seen an increase of cases every day by more than 850 and on Wednesday and Thursday a surge of more than 2,000 between two days.

The Florida DOH numbers do not show how many people have recovered from the virus. Department officials have declined to release that information after several requests from WKMG. Orange County health officer Dr. Raul Pino said coronavirus patients must test negative twice in 24 hours before leaving isolation.

See a county-by-county breakdown below:

County Confirmed cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 65 21 0 Flagler 29 5 1 Lake 89 16 2 Marion 39 5 0 Orange 631 84 8 Osceola 207 58 4 Polk 138 52 4 Seminole 167 37 1 Sumter 71 24 3 Volusia 129 33 2

More than 1,330 people with coronavirus are hospitalized, according to the DOH. Nearly 60% of Florida’s available hospital beds are unavailable, according to a new database from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, which is tracking available resources amid the pandemic.

Florida is now under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Residents and visitors are asked to limit their activity outside the home to essential activities including exercise outside, getting food and gas. Similar orders are in place across the country, only a few governors haven’t made that call.

DeSantis also announced plans this week to step in and fix Florida’s overloaded unemployment system. Hundreds of thousands of people across the state have been furloughed due to the pandemic and checks from the $2.2 billion federal stimulus bill may still be weeks away.

Two cruise ships with dozens of possible coronavirus cases on board were given permission to dock in Fort Lauderdale Thursday after waiting offshore for more than a week. Holland America made an agreement with Broward County officials to bring in its Rotterdam and Zaandam cruise ships.

“Guests who still have symptoms will remain on board and disembark at a later date to be finalized after they have fully recovered and meet the CDC guidelines for being fit to travel,” according to Holland America. “They will continue to be well cared for onboard by the ships’ medical staffs.”

By Friday, beaches in Flagler and Volusia counties were closed and Brevard beach access is limited to local residents for exercise only. Flagler County leaders closed the beaches March 22.

The Florida DOH releases the latest coronavirus numbers for the state at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

