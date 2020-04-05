Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19 after developing dry cough

NEW YORK CITY – A tiger at the Bronx Zoo is the first ever to test positive for COVID-19 -- the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus responsible for the current pandemic -- after developing a dry cough.

Officials from the Wildlife Conservation Society made the announcement on Sunday that Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger, is receiving veterinarian care along with her sister, Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions that have also been coughing recently.

“Though they have experienced some decrease in appetite, the cats at the Bronx Zoo are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers. It is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to novel infections, but we will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries,” a news release read.

The big cats are believed to have been infected by an employee who was asymptomatic at the time but ultimately came down with symptoms.

“Appropriate preventive measures are now in place for all staff who are caring for them, and the other cats in our four WCS zoos, to prevent further exposure of any other of our zoo cats,” a spokesperson said.

The United States Department of Agriculture released further information about the diagnosis, saying Nadia first began developing symptoms on March 27. The New York City zoo has been closed since March 16.

Nadia was the only big cat to be tested because the process requires putting the animal under general anesthesia, which comes with a potential risk.

According to the agency, there’s no evidence that tigers, exotic animals or even pets could spread COVID-19 to a person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that there have been a small number of reports outside of the U.S. involving pets testing positive for coronavirus and therefore recommends that anyone who contracts the respiratory illness limit their time with animals as well as other people.

New York currently has the most cases in the country with more than 122,000.

