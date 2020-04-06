Florida congressman says additional coronavirus financial relief may be needed

ORLANDO, Fla. – Congressman Darren Soto for Florida’s 9th District is convinced families may need another fiscal stimulus package before the Sunshine State and the rest of the country has a complete recovery from the COVID-19 economic fallout.

“There is still going to be additional help that may be needed,” the Democrat told News 6 Monday. “My hope is that people will be back to work as we get into June or July.”

Soto said the state’s unemployment website has been a “disaster” and money has been sent to Florida to get the system running right.

Despite a big trading day on Wall Street, Soto was more concerned with the wave of unemployment that has gripped Central Florida.

“My main concern is Main Street rather than Wall Street,” Soto said. “We have less than half of Americans owning stocks or 401k (plans).”

Shannon Tosney, a single mom who has struggled to file her unemployment application online, decided to download and mail an application made available by the state on Saturday.

“Hopefully it was picked up Saturday if not today,” she said. “Basically this is day 15 of my process of filing for unemployment.”

Tosney’s 9-year old son Christian is attending classes through distance learning.

Without someone to care for him, she said her options for new employment are limited.

“Looking for a career outside of the home at the moment is difficult because we don’t know when the kids are going back to school,” she said.

