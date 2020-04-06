Kissimmee officer and civilian member of agency test positive for COVID-19

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Kissimmee police officer and a civilian member of the agency have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the police department.

Police said eight members of the staff are under self-quarantine as a result of travel, potential high-risk exposure or feeling ill.

More than 230 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Osceola County and four people have died from the virus.

The zip code with the most cases in the county is zip code 34744, 51 people have tested positive for the virus in this zip code.

As of 4 p.m. on Monday, more than 13,000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Florida.

