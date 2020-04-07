Community shows support for medical staff at Oviedo Medical Center

OVIEDO, Fla. – Dozens of vehicles drove through the parking lot of the Oviedo Medical Center on Monday evening.

The Oviedo Police and Fire Departments were also there, with lights and sirens leading the way.

Betsy Jewell said the group wanted to show medical staff that they are supported.

“It was a matter of a couple of emails and a couple of texts and people could not have been more happy about it. Everyone feels helpless and they want to do something so, this gave them an opportunity to feel like they are doing something to help, said Jewell. “We hope that this gives the people inside a sense of calm and peace and support and that they feel like the community is rallying behind them.”

Medical staff stood outside and waived back at the parade of vehicles as they passed by.

Jewell said that medical workers are the front line heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can’t imagine how we would get through this without them. They are the heroes. They are the ones that are working night and day putting their own lives at risk, caring for people,” said Jewell.

Staff at Oviedo Medical Center thanked the group at the conclusion of the parade.