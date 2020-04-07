Coronavirus: Cumberland Farms serving free coffee to first responders, military personnel, health care workers

At Cumberland Farms convenience stores across the U.S., health care workers, first responders and military personnel can get a free cup of coffee, its parent company EG Group announced.

To receive the free cup of joe, those workers should just inform the stores team member of their profession upon checkout.

"Across the country, emergency first responders and healthcare workers continue to work long hours and make personal sacrifices for the health and safety of our communities," said George Fournier, president of EG America. "We are beyond grateful for their service, and hope that this small gesture helps fuel these unsung heroes throughout the day as they continue the great work they're doing to keep our communities safe."

This free cup of coffee also applies at other EG Group companies such as Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'n Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

Here’s a full list of Cumberland Farms store locations across Central Florida:

3505 South Hopkins Avenue, Titusville, FL

3669 South Street, Titusville. FL

4560 South Washington Avenue, Titusville, FL

10 North Hopkins Avenue, Titusville, FL

1385 North Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island, FL

1450 West King Street, Cocoa, FL

8000 Astronaut Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, FL

1251 Providence Boulevard, Deltona, FL

3803 South Clyde Morris Boulevard, Port Orange, FL

3567 South Nova Road, Port Orange, FL

890 North Apollo Boulevard, Melbourne, FL

4440 West New Haven Avenue, West Melbourne, FL

440 South Wickham Road, West Melbourne, FL

2300 Minton Road, West Melbourne, FL

1000 West New Haven Avenue, West Melbourne, FL

1703 Palm Bay Road NE, Palm Bay, FL

105 Malabar Road NE, Palm Bay, FL

880 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay, FL

957 Sebastian Boulevard, Sebastian, FL

8090 US Highway 1, Micco, FL

