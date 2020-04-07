Coronavirus: Little Caesars donating 1 million pizzas to first responders

Little Caesars is donating one million pizzas to first responders in the next few weeks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Company officials say pies will be donated to hospitals, police departments and fire departments.

The give-back kicks off Tuesday at the Detroit Medical Center in the company's hometown.

Little Caesars officials say the donations could serve up to four million meals.

Starting Monday, customers can also get in on the action.

When customers use the Little Caesars app or order online, they’ll have the option to “pie it forward” and donate a pizza to a nearby hospital or first responders.

