Brevard County rejects mandating social distancing in stores

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – During the coronavirus pandemic, restrictions to hotels, beaches and boating have been made, but Tuesday, Brevard County commissioners did not forward a proposal about crowds at stores.

Chairman Bryan Lober was the only county commissioner supporting his motion that all establishments keep customers six feet away from each other or face misdemeanor charges.

“That could mean 20 people in 1,000 square feet. That could mean five people in a 1,000 square feet,” Lober proposed to the commission. “It’s up to them. I don’t want to interfere and say that there’s a magic number.”

Commissioner Rita Pritchett argued that stores have already taken measures.

"I'm seeing a lot of people kind of doing this on their own," Pritchett told Lober.

The other commissioners also raised concerns about enforcement.

In an interview with News 6 Wednesday,Commissioner John Tobia said it’s inappropriate to hold businesses accountable for the actions of customers.

He wants to continue letting private businesses make their own policies.

“Punishing businesses that are by definition ‘essential’ seems ill-advised at this time,” Tobia said.

Merritt Island shopper Tina Primavera said at Walmart Wednesday, she noticed employees and shoppers following the guidelines.

"They are wiping down every single cart that goes in. The distance is marked on the floor which ways to go. I think it's a pretty good setup for now," Primavera said.

Throughout the pandemic, leaders in Brevard County have been meeting for special commission meetings on top of their regular agendas.

The next special commission meeting could be Thursday at noon.

Stick with News 6 for continuing developments to social distancing policies.