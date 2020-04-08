UCF hopes to create mask coating that catches, kills COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – UCF researchers are working to create a protective coating for masks protecting doctors and nursers that would catch COVID-19 and kill it within seconds.

Sudipta Seal, an engineer specializing in material science and nanotechnology, came up with the idea and is working with Griffith Parks, a virologist who leads research efforts at UCF’s College of Medicine.

The National Science Foundation funded Seal’s idea last week, approving the research proposal through a rapid review process that took about a month.

“Why not come up with a protective film made of nanostructures that could catch and kill the virus?” Seal said. “I could come up with the nanoparticles, I was sure, but would the concept work with a virus? I called Dr. Parks and yes, he thought it could work.”

Seal will create nanostructures that can capture the virus and then trigger a chemical reaction using ultraviolet light to destroy it.

If successful, the coating could be added to masks, gloves and gowns, which could keep healthcare providers safer as they battle COVID-19.

The nanostructures will be created at UCF’s main campus and then shipped to Park’s lab at the College of Medicine to test against a “dictionary of viruses” he has stored in a freezer.

“I make the recipe and Dr. Parks checks against his dictionary of viruses,” Seal said. “The viruses are similar in their RNA and DNA structure to the coronavirus, but not as contagious or lethal. If it works on these closely related viruses, then we go the next step.”

As of Tuesday, the coronavirus has infected an estimated 400,000 people in the United States and resulted in more than 12,800 deaths. Worldwide, more than 1.4 million have been infected, with more than 83,000 deaths.